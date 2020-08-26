Emmanuel Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church, Inc E-Learning Enrichment

Emmanuel Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church, 1001 East Henry St., is offering E-Learning Enrichment for the upcoming school year. Our E-Learning Enrichment will be for grades Pre-K through 12 and will cover all CDC guidelines while your child/children are in our care. FACE MASKS are MANDATORY while on the premises of ETAFC. We are equipped with multiple diverse teachers harnessing expertise to assist each child. E-Learning Enrichment began August 19 and will continue alongside the BOE virtual learning. E-Learning will begin promptly Monday-Friday from 7:30am-3:00pm. We will also offer extended hours in the morning as well as extended evening hours. Parents are solely responsi- ble for children’s transportation to and from E-Learning Enrichment. During our E-Learning, each child will be expected to follow all CDC guidelines as well as conduct guidelines set in place by ETAFC. Each child and parent will be required to sign the ETAFC code of conduct for each child.

Children attending are responsible for bringing all E-Learning tools i.e. (laptop, chrome book, tablet, headphones/earbuds, calculator, etc.) and we will provide internet services with optimal speed. Children should also bring personal supplies because there will be no sharing of any utensils. These supplies consist of but are not limited to pens, pencils, pencil sharpener, erasers, paper, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, face masks, etc.

We are extremely excited to provide this opportunity for you and your family. We are assured that your child/children will be safe and will be pushed and coached to perform at an optimal level. With this assurance, we would like to openly extend this invitation to you and your family at a weekly rate of $60 for ETAFC members and $75 for non-members. For extended hours there will be an additional fee of $10 per session. Extended hours are from 7:00am-6:00pm. There will also be an additional fee for students who are not picked up on time. All fees must be paid at the beginning of the week. If you are interested and would like to sign your child up today, please call Emmanuel Tabernacle at (912) 236-7526 or (912) 667-3490.