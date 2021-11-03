Elzie Kitchen named Chief Firefighter of the Year by American Legion Post 135

Savannah Fire Department Assistant Chief Logistics Elzie Kitchen has been selected as the 2021 Chief Firefighter of the Year by American Legion Post 135. The organization will honor Chief Kitchen during an awards presentation, 7 p.m., Thursday, November 4, at the American Legion Building, located at 1108 Bull St. Each year Post 135 honors an outstanding chief firefighter from the Savannah Fire Department. The honorees are publicly recognized and presented with a plaque. Chief Kitchen, a 23-year department veteran, was selected for the honor because of the outstanding work he did to ensure that Savannah Fire was reaccredited. Upon his promotion to Assistant Chief Logistics in 2020, Chief Kitchen successfully managed Savannah Fire’s multimillion-dollar budget through pandemic-related issues and led the department through a complex self-assessment process, which resulted in reaccreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. He also oversees recruiting, training, retirement, purchasing, fire prevention, research and planning, fleet, service support, safety, facilities maintenance, health and wellness programs, and heads up the City of Savanah Incident Management Team.

Chief Kitchen, a Savannah native, became a firefighter in 1998 at the age of 28. He earned numerous degrees and certifications and worked his way up through the ranks. He is a specialist in Hazardous Materials, mitigating incidents involving chlorine gas, anhydrous ammonia and carbon monoxide. He holds masters’ degrees in public administration, emergency services management and organizational leadership, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health. He is married to Panesi Kitchen.