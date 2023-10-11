Elveria Glover Earns Doctor of Ministry in Christian Counseling

On August 20, 2023, Elveria Charlene Glover earned a Doctor of Ministry in Christian Counseling from the Jacksonville Theological Seminary, in Jacksonville Florida. Dr. Glover earned an undergraduate degree in Social Work from Savannah State University, and a master’s degree in clinical Mental Health Counseling from South University. She is a certified Life Skills Coach, trained to work with at-risk youth, and has served as a teacher of the gospel for over 40 years at the 100-yearold Second Bethlehem Baptist Church in Savannah Georgia. She is the daughter of Dr. Bernita Rivers- Smalls, pastor of the Second Bethlehem Baptist Church and the late Ernest Lee Glover. She has one daughter Britney Lee ’Shea Reese and 3 grandchildren, Monty “MJ”, Reese, and Nuri.

Dr. Glover has dedicated over 20 years to the study of “Trauma” as it relates to the negative causes and effects in the lives of children and adult survivors. Dr. Glover currently serves as the only Family Preservation supervisor with the Chatham Department of Family and Children Services, she is the founder and former CEO of “Just Believe Counseling Agency”, she has 25 years of experience providing psychological approaches to positive change with Life Skills empowerment; a non-profit organization in Savannah founded by Dr. Smalls. Dr. Glover served as a cohost, over 25 years ago, on the WSOK radio talk show titled, “Empowering Lives”, which featured practical Christian talks for psychological change. On August 27, 2023, Dr. Glover served as one of the leading speakers regarding mental health at the “Women Who Lead” conference, spearheaded by Mr. Robert Gould of RG Media Affiliates.

Due to many years of experience, successfully providing evidenced-based interventions in the field of trauma, she considers herself a Traumatologist in her own rights. Dr. Glover’s theory surrounds the idea that individual experiences are different, but no doubt, many experience a level of trauma that has accompanied their transition from Infancy to adulthood. All experiences are unique and effect the way the brain develops, as Trauma is a thief! However, Dr. Glover says, “what I learned on my personal journey and through my educational experience is that it is possible to change your story through the spiritual reshaping and the natural rewiring of brain cells”.

Dr. Glover’s life experiences trained her for the task at hand, her spiritual background has given her the wisdom to handle it, her formal education has prepared her to provide therapeutic, life-changing, evidenced-based interventions, and in 1990 she received a prophecy from her father, the late Ernest Lee Glover. His last words to her were, “Little Girl, You Can Always Change Your Mind”. Dr. Glover has written a book to this extent, which is due to launch in 2024. Dr. Glover’s motto, “I am a witness that it is possible to be the person you always dreamed you could be but never thought was possible, I believe in evidenced based interventions, and that all things are possible if we allow God to transform us inwardly by a complete renewal of the mind.”