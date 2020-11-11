Ellis Wins Commission Chairman Seat

By Savannah Tribune | on November 11, 2020

Pictured L-R: Robert Gould, Wilmotine Ellis, Chester Ellis and granddaughter Lauren
Last Friday, Chester Ellis held a press conference to thank his supporters, especially Jenny McCord and Campaign Manager Robert Gould. Ellis held a slim lead on Election Day, but with additional ballots reported Thursday in Chatham County, Chester Ellis is the projected winner in the commission chairman race.

Ellis told a room of supporters that his opponent Jason Buelterman, the former Tybee Island mayor, called him on Thursday night to extend congratulations.

Ellis is the current vice chairman and District 8 commissioner in Chatham County. He will succeed Chatham County Commis sion Chairman Al Scott.

