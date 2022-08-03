Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School

Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.

“Since inception, Elevate Savannah’s goal has always been to expand efforts to reach students of all ages,” says Executive Director, Crystal Auguste. “Our dream is coming true… And we’re just getting started. We will continue to work towards positively impacting as many students as possible throughout our region.”

In just three years, the program has grown from including 60 students to reaching 400 students. Initially, Elevate Savannah was composed of just one classroom in A.E. Beach High School, where students participated in 4 program components: Accredited Class, Mentoring, College & Career & Adventure. Then during the 2021-2022 school year, Elevate Savannah launched its “Little Elevate” program, focused on mentoring fifth grade students at Hodge Elementary School. Due to the overall success of both, Elevate Savannah will begin a similar program at Derenne Middle School this Fall for eighth grade students, offering a curriculum and program activities tailored to best prepare them for a successful transition to high school.

With the elementary, middle, and high school pipeline complete, Elevate Savannah’s next goal will be to expand the program to other Savannah-Chatham County Title I schools in order to support as many local students as possible. For more information, visit www.elevatesavannah.org.