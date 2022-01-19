Elections Analyst Dr. Bruce Mallard At The Hungry Club Forum

On January 22, 2022, the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will present a virtual Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “A Look at the Upcoming 2022 Election Season.” Associated Press consultant and Savannah State University Assistant Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs Bruce Mallard, PhD, has been invited to serve as keynote presenter and to participate in the Open Forum segment, where members of the public audience have the opportunity to make comments and ask questions. Prior to coming to SSU, Dr. Mallard taught for many years at Tennessee State University, and then at Armstrong Atlantic State University.

The Georgia Primary Election will be held on May 24, 2022, four months from now. The HCFS will continue to present free and open forums that shed light on information that members of the community need to make informed decisions on a variety of public policy issues. Information on voting and elections remain at the upper area of the list.

Free and open to the public, everyone is invited to join in the discussion to be held virtually at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. Some used various adjectives to describe the Municipal General/ Special Election held on Nov. 2, 2021: lackluster, boring, crucial, important, role model, strange, unusual, pacesetting and more. Yet individuals won seats to important positions which impact the quality of life of people in the community, as they do in every election. Be ready to participate and make you and your family’s voices be heard. We will be on the lookout for visions, ideas and information that will advance our understanding of the current and future developments. This is no time for voter apathy. What we should be looking to see from the local, state, and federal levels that will impact our families and communities as we continue to recover from the pandemic and other policies and procedures affecting people’s quality of life.

Anne Allen Westbrook, Esq., HCFS President, will preside. Fr. J. Lloyd Angus, former member of the HCFS Board of Directors, and currently Supply Clergy, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Congaree, SC will bring the Invocation and Grace. Diana Harvey Johnson, HCFS Founder, and President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation will serve as moderator. This forum’s Co-sponsor is The Griggs Group, LLC, Joyce M. Griggs, Esq., Owner.

For more information, please call Julia M. Wright at 912-233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425.