“Election 2020” WAKE UP THE VOTE

On September 1, 2020, the Georgia Secretary of State Voter Registration Statistics Page showed that Chatham County had 192,879 registered voters. The deadline to register for the November 3, 2020 General Election online is Monday, October 5, 2020. The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, October 5, 2020. The deadline to register in person to vote is Monday, October 5, 2020. Therefore, October 5, 20020 is an important day.

When we consider that 192,879 voters are already registered in Chatham County, this number becomes meaningful. This is a REAL election and we REALLY need to VOTE! This is not the time for voter apathy. If voters don’t turn out, our nation, state and county will feel the impact over the next four years. I don’t like what I’m feeling right now! Chatham County voters must secure their votes by voting absentee, early or in person on November 3, 2020. There is no REAL excuse for not voting during this pandemic.

When we wake up the vote, people will have to notice that we are “woke”. Don’t sleep during this election and wake up in a mess. Get up and wake everybody you know for the November 3, 2020 General Election. If we snooze, we will lose! Black voter turnout is important. Voter disenfranchisement and suppression as well as gerrymandering are major factors affecting Black, Hispanic, and Asian voter turnout. Don’t forget that when Brian Kemp was running for Governor, he put over 50,000 voter registrations on hold, 70% of which were from Black residents. In a recent paper, a Democratic voter-targeting firm projected that about 156 million people could vote in this year’s 2020, an enormous increase from the 139 million who cast ballots in 2016. Likewise, a leading Republican polling firm, recently forecast that the 2020 contest could produce a massive turnout that is also unprecedentedly diverse.

Experts on both sides point to an array of indicators that signal turnout may reach new heights this year. Signs of political interest, from the number of small-donor contributions made to presidential candidates to the viewership for cable news, are all spiking. In polls, very high shares of Americans already say they are paying a lot of attention to the 2020 presidential race. While the presidential race is important, we can’t forget, nor can we ignore the importance of our local state and Congressional races.

Wake up the VOTE!