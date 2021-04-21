Earth Day Savannah 2021

The week of Earth Day itself (April 22) is finally here! Events happening this week include the following:

Wednesday, April 21:

• Green Drinks Savannah: Green Drinks at Foxy Loxy

Cafe

• Georgia Interfaith Power & Light: Film Screening:

Kiss the Ground

• Plastic Free Savannah: Film Screening and Panel

Discussion: The Story of Plastic

Thursday, April 22:

• Celebrate Earth Day at Green Truck Pub with Ogeechee Riverkeeper

Friday, April 23:

• Ogeechee Audubon Society: Forsyth Park Bird Walk

• Savannah Tree Foundation: Whitemarsh Preserve

Tree Walk

• UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium:

Guided Maritime Forest Walks

Saturday, April 24:

• Asbury Memorial Church Green Team: Creek

Cleanup

• Savannah Tree Foundation: Tom Triplett Park Tree

Walk

• Coastal Heritage Society’s Children’s Museum

Mobile Garden: Eastside Savannah

• Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers: Kicking Butts on

Tybee Island Clean-up

• S2S Facts, The Children’s Museum, & Manifesting

Mobile at Sharon Park, Garden City

• Midtown Miracle Community Garden: Afternoon

in the Garden with Yoga, Chair Massages, &

Microgreen Kits

Sunday, April 25:

Forsyth Farmers’ Market Farm Picnic Fundraiser

Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers: North Beach Cleanup

Open through Friday, April 23:

• Harambee House: EARTH DAY POSTER

CONTEST, submissions due on 4/23

Open through Saturday, April 4/24:

• Coastal Heritage Society’s Children’s Museum

“Earth Week”

Information about all of these events and the Calendar of Events are on the Earth Day Savannah Website at earthdaysavannah.org.