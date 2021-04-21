Earth Day Savannah 2021

By Savannah Tribune | on April 21, 2021

 
 

The week of Earth Day itself (April 22) is finally here! Events happening this week include the following:

Wednesday, April 21:

• Green Drinks Savannah: Green Drinks at Foxy Loxy
Cafe
• Georgia Interfaith Power & Light: Film Screening:
Kiss the Ground
• Plastic Free Savannah: Film Screening and Panel
Discussion: The Story of Plastic

Thursday, April 22:

• Celebrate Earth Day at Green Truck Pub with Ogeechee Riverkeeper

Friday, April 23:

• Ogeechee Audubon Society: Forsyth Park Bird Walk
• Savannah Tree Foundation: Whitemarsh Preserve
Tree Walk
• UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium:
Guided Maritime Forest Walks

Saturday, April 24:

Asbury Memorial Church Green Team: Creek
Cleanup
• Savannah Tree Foundation: Tom Triplett Park Tree
Walk
• Coastal Heritage Society’s Children’s Museum
Mobile Garden: Eastside Savannah
Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers: Kicking Butts on
Tybee Island Clean-up
• S2S Facts, The Children’s Museum, & Manifesting
Mobile at Sharon Park, Garden City
Midtown Miracle Community Garden: Afternoon
in the Garden with Yoga, Chair Massages, &
Microgreen Kits
Sunday, April 25:
Forsyth Farmers’ Market Farm Picnic Fundraiser
Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers: North Beach Cleanup

Open through Friday, April 23:

• Harambee House: EARTH DAY POSTER
CONTEST, submissions due on 4/23
Open through Saturday, April 4/24:
• Coastal Heritage Society’s Children’s Museum
“Earth Week”

Information about all of these events and the Calendar of Events are on the Earth Day Savannah Website at earthdaysavannah.org.

