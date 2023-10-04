Early Voting Dates for The November 7th Municipal Election By Savannah Tribune | on October 04, 2023 Early In-Person Voting: Oct. 16 – Nov. 3 Saturday In-Person Voting: October 21st & 28th Sunday In-Person Voting: October 22nd & 29th More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News SectionCHATHAM COUNTY DISTRICT 2 ELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTERSSAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services to Kick Off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Ribbon Tying in Forsyth ParkRegistration Open For SCAC Fall Classes