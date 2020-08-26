Drive Thru Food Distribution for Chatham County

By Savannah Tribune | on August 26, 2020

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a Drive Thru Food Distribution at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 27th at 8am, while supplies last. This is a first come, first served, stay in your car distribution for residents of Chatham County. There will be a variety of non-perishable goods and fresh produce distributed.

Strict precautionary measures will be taken to keep our staff and the public safe during this distribution. Clients must remain in their cars and have a space cleared in the trunk of their vehicle available for Georgia National Guard to load a box of non-perishable food, fresh produce and protein. We continue to follow the CDC guidelines with respect to social distancing and cannot load into the back seat of your vehicle.

With the shutdown of the state on March 23rd, the demand for food spiked to 149% higher than usual and has now settled at 48% higher than this time last year. If you are interested in helping, please know that the most significant thing you can do at this time is make a monetary donation. Your gift will enable us to acquire the most beneficial food and supplies to support our food insecure population. Donations can be made online at www.helpendhunger.org.

