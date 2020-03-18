Drive Thru Food Distribution at America’s Second Harvest

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a Drive Thru Food Distribution on Saturday, March 21st from 9 am -12 pm, while supplies last. This is a first come, first served, stay in your car distribution. There will be a variety of goods and fresh produce distributed.

The safety and well-being of our staff and the community is our utmost concern during this time of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, strict precautionary measures will be taken to keep our staff and the public safe with very limited contact. Clients must remain in their cars and have a space in the back of their vehicle available for our staff to conveniently load a box of food into their car, truck or SUV. We will only provide one box per vehicle, and no exceptions will be made. We appreciate your support and please know that the most significant thing you can do at this time is make a monetary donation to our organization. Your gift will enable us to acquire the most beneficial food and supplies to support our food insecure population. You can make your donation online at: www.helpendhunger.org/ take-action/donate/.

