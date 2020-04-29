Drive Thru Emergency Food Distribution for Chatham County

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a Drive Thru Emergency Food Distribution at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 2nd at 8am, while supplies last. This is a first come, first served, stay in your car distribution for residents of Chatham County. There will be a variety of non-perishable goods and fresh produce distributed.

Strict precautionary measures will be taken to keep our staff and the public safe during this distribution. Clients must remain in their cars and have a space cleared in the trunk of their vehicle available for Georgia National Guard to load a box of non-perishable food, produce and protein. We continue to follow the CDC guidelines with respect to social distancing and can only provide one box per vehicle.

No exceptions will be made.

We appreciate the public’s support. If you are interested in helping, please know that the most significant thing you can do at this time is make a monetary donation. Your gift will enable us to acquire the most beneficial food and supplies to support our food insecure, which include the newly unemployed, as well as the thousands of local children that have been impacted by the mandated school closures. Donations can be made online at www.helpendhunger.org.

