“Drive-In” Installation Service Planned

Connors Temple Baptist Church will install its fifth pastor, Dr. Thomas Jermaine Sills, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. The service will take place on the parking lot across the street from the church.

The installation message will be delivered by Bishop Larry B. Aiken, Senior Pastor of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. Bishop Aiken is a native of Savannah, the son of the late Rev. L. S. Aiken and Dr. Willie Mae Aiken, a fifth-generation preacher, and a graduate of A. E. Beach High School.

Bishop Aiken preached his first sermon on October 2, 1982 at the First Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah. He has been in ministry for 37 years and has served as Pastor of Providence Baptist Church, Lato in Seale, Alabama, Bennett Union Baptist Church of Jesup, GA and is currently serving in his 25th year as the Senior Pastor of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2010 he planted Memorial Christian Outreach Church in Kansas City making Memorial Baptist one church in two locations.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Luther Rice Seminary in 1990, his Master’s Degree in Pastoral Theology from Faith Theology Seminary in 2000, and holds Honorary Doctorate

Degrees from Freedom Bible College and Seminary and from Jacksonville Bible College and Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida. He has two secular degrees from Columbus Technical College in Columbus, GA and in 2018 became a certified John Maxwell Facilitator, teacher, trainer, and life coach.

In addition to being a Preacher-Pastor, Bishop Aiken is a motivational speaker and conducts leadership seminars and workshops around the country specializing in church administration, marriage and family enrichment, marriage counseling, goal and vision development, and personal and group life coaching. He is Founder, Overseer and Presiding Prelate of the New Vision World Wide Fellowship of Churches, Inc. which serves as the spiritual covering for churches locally and internationally.

Program participants will include elected and appointed officials of the City of Savanah and Pastoral Sons of Connors Temple Baptist Church with music being provided by the CTBC Mass Choir and the Sills Family singers.

Bishop Aiken has been married to Pastor Olivia C.Q. Aiken for over 44 years. They are the parents of three daughters, three sons, ten granddaughters, and eleven grandsons.

Plan now to witness this historically unique “Drive-In” Installation Service in person from your vehicle on the parking lot or broadcast via You Tube and Face Book. Whatever the location, you will be spiritually motivated, educated, and uplifted.