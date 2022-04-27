Dr. Shabazz Appointed To National League of Cities’ Committee

Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Human Development (HD) Federal Advo- cacy Committee. Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

“I am thrilled to represent Savannah in this important committee role for the National League of Cities,” said Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz.

As a member of NLC’s HD committee, Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“I am excited to have Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz serve on the Human Development Committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Kacy Kostiuk, Councilmember, Takoma Park, MD, Vice Chair Denise D. Adams, Mayor Pro Tempore, Winston-Salem, NC, and Vice Chair Adriana Rocha Garcia, Councilmember, San Antonio, TX.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/ committees.