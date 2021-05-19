Dr. Priscilla Thomas Celebrates 30 Years Of Youth Programming – It’s Summer Bonanza’s Birthday

Summer Bonanza Partnership will kick-off its 30th Birthday celebration on May 23rd at Memorial Stadium at 2:00 pm. There will be a drive-thru party with Founder and Retired County Commissioner Dr. Priscilla Thomas.

We invite alumni and present youth to participate in this awesome celebration. Parents can bring their children to play in the park while registering each child for the program. Executive Director Angela Dorsey states, “We are so blessed to have Dr. Thomas participate in celebrating 30 years of continuous programming in the Savannah Chatham County Community. Even the pandemic did not stop her vision from being carried out. Our determination to engage and enrich young minds emanates from her leadership.”

Dr. Priscilla Thomas is the founder of Summer Bonanza Partnership. Through her vision, while serving on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, she implemented the youth program for children ages 7 – 14. This program combines the best combination of summer camp and summer school. According to Dr. Thomas “I wanted to not only provide some summer fun for children, but I also wanted to have an educational element too. Each child must present a project at the end of the session about what impressed them the most and then present that to all participants and volunteers.” Although Dr. Thomas is retired, she continues to greet and share wisdom to the youth that attend.

In 2021, Summer Bonanza’s program fee of $10 is the most economical youth program in Chatham County. We are prepared for 150 participants ages 7 – 14. We invite parents and children to participate this year. Every Saturday, Summer Bonanza will cross the digital airways with fun interactive activities for any youth that lives in the Chatham County area to participate.