Dr. Hoskins-Brown Seeks Re-Election As District 2 School Board Representative

Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown has announced that she will seek re-election as the District 2 Representative of the Savannah Chatham County Board of Public Education. She was appointed in 2010 to serve the remainder of a term previously held by former mayor and District 2 representative Floyd Adams, Sr. She successfully ran for election in 2012 and for reelection in 2016.

Dr. Hoskins- Brown is a Fishery Biologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and represents the agency on the faculty of Savannah State University. Her work engaging students in marine sciences led to her K12 education and to try to remove the barriers for students interested in STEM careers.

Her major emphasis is inclusion because she believes that when we talk about academic achievement for our young people, we should be talking about every single student. By promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, she feels we can bring out the best outcomes for all our young people. Being inclusive will also help the district create a more positive, supportive work environment for staff. By including everyone on the team, and Dr. Hoskins- Brown believes we can start tearing down the barriers to academic achievement and professional growth.

Hoskins- Brown plans to continue her focus on accessibility and accountability. She championed the district’s Chevron Reports, data and climate summaries of each school, as tools for transparency. Dr. Hoskins-Brown also chaired the AdvancEd (now Cognia) Compliance committee that led the district out of its accreditation review. She sees the creation of Henderson E. Formey Early Childhood Center, construction of Andrea B. Williams Elementary and The School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary, and the expansion of CTAE across the county are major achievements. Dr. Hoskins- Brown also supports decisions that improve the district’s service like building stadiums at Savannah High and Islands High School and managing transportation inhouse.