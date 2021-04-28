Dr. Gray 2021-2022 Georgia Retired Educators Association President

Dr. Henrietta Gray 2021-2022 Georgia Retired Educators Association President

The Spring Governing Board Meeting was held April 19–21, 2021, on Jekyll Island, Georgia. Georgia Retired Educators Association (GREA) President, Mrs. Jo Ann Tomlinson, convened the meeting of the Executive Committee and all 18 Area Directors who represent retired educators Units throughout Georgia. Dr. Connie Cooper serves as the Area 6 Director representing Bryan-Evans, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Effingham, Emanuel, and Screven Retired Educators Association Units.

At the conclusion of the chock-full planning and business session, Mrs. Tomlinson passed the gavel to Dr. Henrietta Gray, incoming State President for 2021-2022. Dr. Gray and the other elected Officers will be officially installed at the GREA Convention, October 18–21, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia. Dr. Gray is poised and empowered to serve as President of this Organization of over 31,000 members.

GREA is the only organization that concentrates exclusively on the welfare of retired educators of Georgia. Your membership is welcomed. Contact GREA at www.garetirededucators.org.