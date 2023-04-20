Dr. Freddie H. Gilyard’s Newest Book “Just People” Will Be Exhibited at The 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Dr. Freddie H. Gilyard’s Just People will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The LA book festival will occur at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, April 22-23, 2023.

Just People, an African American family history book, is a compilation of anecdotes, facts, and reflections about members of the Glover-Williams family. It traces the family tree’s history and real-life tales from post-slavery to the twenty-first century. Readers learn about the Glover-Williams family and how the family coped with and survived life’s circumstances.

Dr. Freddie H. Gilyard takes the readers back to where the family first took root on East 56th Street in Savannah, Georgia. The data in the book are accurate and backed by thorough family tracing. This extended family history book also compels readers’ interest through family members’ views, opinions, and recollections.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is an annual public event at the University of Southern California. Considered the largest book fest since 1996, it has attracted more than 150,000 fairgoers from around the country and the world. It is a place for new and established authors to display and sell books. The book event also holds author panels for subject discussions, performances, and storytelling for kids and The Los Angeles Times Book Prize ceremony for competitive authors.

Dr. Gilyard will display Just People at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Copies may be purchased on Amazon by typing Freddie H Gilyard in the Amazon search bar.