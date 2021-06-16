Dr. Emmy Williams Burch, Founder and Artistic Director of RISE Chorales, Joins National Movement to Advocate for Music Education for All Children

On Tuesday, May 25, Dr. Emily Williams Burch of RISE Chorales joined a delegation of music and arts advocates, music industry leaders, teachers, business leaders, parent, and community supporters to encourage Members of Congress to support existing policy to provide quality, comprehensive school music education programs for all children. The NAMM Advocacy Summit, presented by the National Association of Music Merchants, welcomed over 650 advocates in support of music education policy and provided a series of briefings from national arts leaders, actionable tools, and peer-to-peer lessons to serve as champions for music education.

Participants in the Summit called on Congress to fully authorize funding for the “Every Student Succeeds Act” (ESSA) for state and local school districts, including Title I funding for our nation’s most vulnerable children, Title II funding that promotes the effectiveness of our teachers and Title IV, Part A that expands access to well-rounded subjects, including music and the arts. Title VI, Part A funds provide meaningful learning opportunities for all children and fully realize the intent of the federal education law.

In addition to her work with the NAMM Advocacy Summit, beginning July 1, Savannah resident Dr. Emily Williams Burch, founder and artistic director of RISE Chorales, has been appointed Chair of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Standing Committee for Advocacy and Collaboration. In this role, Dr. Burch will lead a team to build resources and offer support for choral educators across the nation and abroad.

“I’m honored to be selected for this leadership position and look forward to seeing how — as music educators — we can advocate and collaborate together during my term,” comments Dr. Burch.

Additional information about the National Advocacy Summit and NAMM can be found by visiting NAMM.org. Additional information about RISE Chorales can be found at RISEChorales.com.