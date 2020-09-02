Dr. Ann Linton of Abercorn Family Dentistry Celebrates 22 Years of Service

On August 1st 2020 Dr. Ann Linton, owner of Abercorn Family Dentistry celebrated 22 years of service to the City of Savannah and surrounding communities. Including the years Dr. Phyllis Mack practiced prior to retiring, this dental office has been in business for nearly 40 years. While our motto is “the business we’re in is grins,” our mission affirms our dedication to providing exceptional and trustworthy service. Through our unified staff and community outreach programs, we make a conscientious effort to provide personalized and quality care for each and every patient. We are compassionate team players with integrity and loyalty, with our main focus being our patients’ oral and overall wellbeing. We have experienced our own shares of ups and downs over the years, but 2020 has certainly proven to be the most challenging to date. During the initial shutdown, our office stayed open with rotating staff to treat emergencies. Not just for our patients of record, but anyone in need to help alleviate the suffering of patients in pain. This also helped to decrease visits to the emergency room which in turn lessen the work load of the overwhelmed healthcare workers.

We have always practiced stringent infection control measures to prevent cross contamination that keep our patients and staff safe, for example frequent hand washing, gloves, masks, shields, sterilization of instruments. We have stepped up and enhanced our protocol following the Center for Disease Control and the American Dental Association recommendations. We disinfect surfaces more frequently, require face masks for all who enter office, take temperatures of all who enter building as well as reducing the number of patients allowed in the building at any one time. We also have patients pre-rinse before immediately prior to treatment and enhanced our suctioning equipment to reduce aerosols. Registration forms can be accessed and filled out online.

We are now open for all dental procedures and offer a full range of services including preventative, tooth colored fillings, same day crowns, extractions, implants, partials, dentures as well as same day emergency treatment.

We look forward to continued service to our community, you and your family in a clean and safe environment. Stay safe and see you soon.