Dr. Ann Levett Named 2021 Superintendent To Watch By National School Public Relations Association

Dr. Ann Levett has been selected as a 2021 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Dr. Levett joins just 19 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts. “I am honored to be among such esteemed colleagues and grateful for the support of my team. The success of our students and the progress of our school district does not happen in isolation. Our work is a collaborative process built on engagement that is anchored in shared responsibility. This recognition represents that sentiment and is one that I share with my SCCPSS colleagues and the students and staff of our great school system. It is my privilege to serve as Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.”

Dr. Levett was recognized for her adoption of technology to share important messages with schools and school families – from the use of social media to the recording of her signature “Free Talk Fridays,” a video message sent to families with reminders and topof mind-awareness notes.

“Dr. Levett’s vast experience is invaluable as our District continues to maneuver through the pandemic. Her dynamic use of technology in our schools has been innovative and comprehensive,” said Dr. Joe Buck, President of the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education. “Her creativity has encouraged teachers, students, and staff to use technology in ways undreamed of before Covid. The District is moving forward with new methods of instruction and communication that would not have been possible for many more years.”

Visit www.nspra.org/superintendents-watch to learn more about this award.