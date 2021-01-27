District Attorney’s Office Supplies Staff And Grand Jury Members With Optional Covid-19 Testing

Within the first three weeks of her term, District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has made her presence known in and outside the Chatham County courthouse. During her second week in office, Jones established free on-site Covid-19 testing for each employee in her office. The tests are quick and easy and the results are typically returned within 48 hours or less. The testing is optional, confidential, and will occur from week to week until each employee who desires to participate has been tested.

With local Covid-19 numbers steadily on the rise, District Attorney Jones views the virus as a serious health and safety concern as well as an employment issue. Jones stated, “Our criminal court system has been shut down for a year, but crime and the pursuit of justice are ongoing.” In order to meet the demands of extreme backlogs and rising caseloads, Jones believes that an all-handson deck approach is necessary, but she also recognizes the importance of keeping her staff and colleagues safe. “People should not have to choose between coming to work and staying healthy”, Jones says. For the first time in almost a year, the District Attorney’s Office is operating at close to 100% capacity, but is taking the necessary precautions.

The tests are administered by local company COVID Testing Appointments, LLC. in partnership with My Nurse Now and InnovativeGX Labs. The company’s ownership team includes Savannah native and former NFL football player Josh Mallard, who has worked directly with DA Jones’ executive team to implement the program.

Notably, Chatham County’s Grand Jury proceedings will resume this month. Jones and her Executive Team have met with the Department of Health, judges and other officials to ensure that grand jury sessions will be safe and will comply with state and local social distancing guidelines. Free testing will also be available to the citizens selected to participate in that process. “Grand Jurors offer a valuable and often overlooked service to the public. This is a good way to demonstrate that we care about their health and safety as well,” Jones remarked.

For more information about COVID Testing Appointments, visit their website at www.covidtestingappointments.com.