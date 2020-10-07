District Attorney’s Office Donates $2 Million in Funds to Four Victim Services Providers

District Attorney Meg Heap announced an unprecedented donation to the four main victim services providers in Chatham County. The Safe Shelter, Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center, Rape Crisis Center and the Chatham County Family Justice Center will each receive $500,000.

Due to the pandemic, many of our community’s nonprofits have suffered due to their inability to fund raise. The county’s victim service providers are no exception.

“Coronavirus has put a damper on most agencies holding their annual fundraisers, said District Attorney Meg Heap. “My hope is that this money will allow the folks that work with some of our most vulnerable victims to continue that work, uninterrupted.”

A $2 million settlement is a rarity in Chatham County. “I am unaware of a settlement of this amount ever coming to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office before,” Heap said. “I felt it was important that the money go where it could have the largest impact.”

This week, the office received a settlement from a statewide illegal gambling case that originated in the Macon circuit. The proceeds of that case will be used for the donations. Use of funds from these types of settlements are limited by law with direct victim services being one allowable expense.

For more information, please contact the Chatham County District Attorney’s Public Information Officer Kristin Fulford at (912)652-8027 or kcfulford@chathamcounty.org