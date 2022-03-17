Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Workshop

The Savannah Airport Commission will hold a workshop for DBE/MWBE/WBE firms interested in doing business at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Savannah Convention Center located at One International Drive, Savannah, GA 31402, Meeting Room 101. The primary purpose of this workshop is to advise DBE’s in the community on the Upcoming Capital Projects at the Savannah Airport Commission and to provide minority firms with information about the Unified Certification Process. Firms interested in opportunities at the airport are invited to attend this workshop. Please RSVP by March 22, 2022 by calling 912-655-4666 or through email at cdixon@flysav.com. Please indicate the number of attendees.