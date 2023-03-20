“Descended: The Fight for Harris Neck” Documentary Screening Presented by Savannah State University

Savannah State University presents a screening of the documentary “Descended: The Fight for Harris Neck” on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. in the Elmore Theater of the King-Frazier Student Center at Savannah State University.

The program is being presented by SSU’s Office of Academic Affairs, Department of Journalism and Mass Communications Southern Regional Press Institute (SRPI), History, Africana Studies, Department of Marine and Environmental Sciences, and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.

The documentary film “Descended: The Fight for Harris Neck” explores an ongoing land battle in Harris Neck, Georgia. In 1942, the U.S. war department seized 2,687 acres of land from a self-reliant community of 75 African American families.

“This is where I grew up. This is where I was taught to fish and do well at it and how to bring in the harvest. That’s what my father knew, my grandfather knew, and it’s what they taught me but all of that is gone now,” said Wilson Moran, a descendant of Harris Neck and a strong supporter of fighting for the land he grew up on.

Moran and others still have memories of growing up on Harris Neck and the many things they learned. They talk about these experiences in the short documentary. This film showcases not only the beauty of this area but the rich history that lives on today.

The documentary was created by Moss Chasteen and Luke Humphlett who interviewed many descendants of Harris Neck talking about the sacred land they love and want to have returned to them.

“A lot of people died during and after 1945. We equate that a lot to the point that a lot of the old people’s hopes were destroyed when the land was taken from them. Some of them were perfectly and physically well just gave up and died,” said Moran as he stood in the cemetery of his ancestors including his grandmother and mother.

Since 1962 the land has been a national wildlife refuge. The film seeks to answer the pivotal question: How has a community been shaped by its common goal to reclaim their land?

There will be a discussion following the screening of the documentary.