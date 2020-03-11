Denise R. Grabowski to Announce Candidacy for Board of Education, District One

Denise R. Grabowski formally announced her intention to seek the Board of Education seat for District One.

“I am passionate about education and have been involved with our local schools for many years, including as President of the School Council,” stated Denise. “I am excited about the potential to serve the entire SCCPSS district at the board level. Through my professional experience and volunteer activities, I have worked with diverse cross-sections of our community and believe my skill set and expertise will be an asset to the Board, our students, and our community.”

Denise is the owner of Symbioscity, an urban planning firm based in downtown Savannah. As an urban planner, her work is often focused on community engagement and building consensus around complex community issues. She is also very active in the community and has served on numerous boards at the local, state and national level. Her priorities reflect her values of collaboration, engagement, and wellness.

Coordination with local governments and community partners; .Active engagement of teachers, administration, and youth; Healthy buildings for healthy students

Denise is a Georgia native and has lived in Savannah for over twenty years. She was educated in public schools in the Atlanta area and has a Bachelor of Science from Furman University and Master of City Planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is also a graduate of the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL) and Leadership Savannah. She is a member of the Healthy Savannah Steering Committee, Metropolitan Savannah Rotary, Ossabaw Island Foundation Board of Trustees, Savannah Technical College Community Council, and the Board of Trustees of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.