Deltas Recognize Outstanding Women In The Community

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Savannah Alumnae Chapter recognized several women who have made significant contributions in the community as a part of its annual May Week Celebration. Several outstanding women were recognized “virtually” on the chapter’s website in lure of the chapter’s annual May Week public program.

The women who were honored included: Dawn Baker, Journalist: Founder of Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy, which empowers young women to set high goals and make positive choices which will enable them to maximize their full potential; Sister Donna Banfield, Community Health Coordinator: Provides screenings and programs for the health of African American Youth; Carolyn Blackshear, Community Outreach: President of M.L.K., Jr. Observance Day Association which gives more than $100,000 to the community in scholarships; Annette Brock, Education: King Tisdale Foundation Board President, SSU professor, and Interim President; Tia Acker-Bynes, Entrepreneur: Business owner – empowers individuals through coaching and motivational speaking; Alia Freeman, Community Outreach: Educator, Mentor and Hairstylist; Katrina Hall, Education: Rendered 30 years of service to SCCPSS; Dionne Hoskins- Brown, Educator / SCCPSS Board Member: Professor at SSU with emphasis on marine biology and community enthusiast having served 10 years on SCCPSS Board of Education; Brenda Jackson, Social Worker: Founder of Girl Friends, which reminds women that they are never alone; Shirley James, Community Outreach: Founder of Black Heritage Festival; Virginia Maynor, Educator: Served as Teacher, Principal, Curriculum Specialist, and Superintendent for SCCPSS; Carolyn Price, Social Action Advocate and President Savannah State University: Servant leader that exhibits the attributes to complete the tasks assigned; Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Church Fellowship Leader: Uses her heart to guide women to be their best selves in all endeavors; Gena Taylor, Youth Outreach: Promotes healthy development of children and their families; Charmele Thomas, Education: Helps children and disadvantaged youth through selfless acts of kindness; Priscilla Thomas, Retired Chatham County Commissioner/Educator: Dedicated her life to public service, educating, and mentoring disadvantaged youth; and Julie Wade, Youth Outreach: Youth advocate dedicated to assisting children with home insecurities.

Savannah Alumnae Chapter salutes all these women for their hard work and dedication which help to improve the lives many individuals in the Savannah Community.