Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 107 Years of Service

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., founded on January 13, 1913, is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. Savannah Alumnae Chapter will honor Delta’s 107 years of service on Sunday,

March 8, 2020 – 4:00P.M. at St. Phillip AMA Church (613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. =- Savannah, GA). Guest speaker for the event will be Cheryl A. Hickmon, National First Vice-President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Ms. Hickmon is currently a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter Sigma, where she has been an active member for 37 years. She has held various elected and appointed leadership positions at the National, Regional, and Local levels of the sorority. Some of these positions include: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National Secretary, Eastern Regional Director, South Atlantic Regional Representative, Co-Chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, Co-Chair of the National Leadership Acade-

my, and Chapter President of the Hartford Alumnae and Alpha Xi Chapters.

Professionally, Ms. Hickmon is employed at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health (Hartsdale, New York), a division of the Montefiore Medical Center and a teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where she supervises the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology. Savannah Alumnae Chapter invites the entire community to join in the celebration of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s 107 year of service.