Deep Speaks Spring 2021 To Feature Savannah’s Most Talented Young Writers

Deep Center is delighted to present the newest iteration of Deep Speaks Spring 2021, a celebration of fearless, authentic, creative writing read by Savannah’s young people. For Spring 2021, authors will be celebrated with performances on our Instagram channel, as well as in two new pieces on our website by program manager Inés Rodriguez: Young Author Project Celebrates a Virtual Spring 2021 with a Special Sneak-Peek into Published Works and Young Author Project Celebrates Writing Fellows, and the Everyday Magic of Mentorship. Deep Speaks is the culmination of the Young Author Project, Deep’s introductory program that engages public middle and high school students with language and personal stories to help them grow as learners, celebrate their lives and communities and express themselves with skill, confidence and courage.

As COVID-19 continues its impact on our community, Deep Speaks Spring 2021 continues to remain a virtual event, with the celebration taking place on our Instagram, where viewers will be able to watch videos created by our young people themselves in which a representative writer from each Young Author Project workshop presents a reading of the piece they worked so hard to compose. Youth are selected to participate in the Young Author Project program by a teacher at their school based on demonstrated need, enthusiasm and dedication. The young authors featured in Deep Speaks were selected from their cohort by their peers, Deep volunteer Writing Fellows and staff members to read their original poems and short prose onstage. Works created by all participating youth will be published in three separate anthologies, which are available online at Deep’s Amazon page.

“With the entire world in socially distant upheaval, our young writers found safe spaces in the pages of their spiral notebooks, digital docs, and virtual Zoom rooms,” explains Inés Rodriguez, program manager of Deep’s Young Author Project. “In these spaces, youth processed their unfiltered thoughts, iterated story plots and played with characters that allowed them to see beyond their immediate day-to-day lives. It was a transformative experience to co-create alongside them and connect.”

To view Deep Speaks Spring 2021, visit our Instagram at @Deep- Center912. To read more about the semester, click on Young Author Project Celebrates a Virtual Spring 2021 with a Special Sneak- Peek into Published Works and Young Author Project Celebrates Writing Fellows, and the Everyday Magic of Mentorship.

Learn more at deepcenter.org