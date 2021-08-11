Deep Center & Southern Center for Human Rights Announce Vera Institute of Justice Grant

Today, Deep Center and Southern Center for Human Rights announced they have received an In Our Backyards grant from the Vera Institute of Justice, a national criminal justice nonprofit, to continue its work collecting data on detainment and incarceration practices in order to prepare policy, elevate system-affected voices, provide assistance to campaigns to enact policy reforms, and reduce the harm caused to communities affected by mass incarceration, racial injustice, and poverty.

Both Deep Center and Southern Center for Human Rights are part of a cohort of organizations working in partnership with Vera’s “In Our Backyards” initiative, a program focused on sustaining grassroot ef- forts to curb the high and rising use of incarceration in small cities and rural communities.

In Our Backyards community partnerships are intended to support local organizations committed to reducing incarceration rates; limiting arrests; addressing inequities in the pretrial system; eliminating racial, gender and class-based disparities in incarceration; and resisting jail expansion. The grants will help redirect resources toward community priorities that support families and actually enhance community safety.

“At Deep Center, we have a saying: “The problem is the problem.” In this case, the problem is a justice system that far too often, has far more damaging effects than not,” said Coco Papy, Director of Development and Communications. “No single decision or decision-maker in a local justice system determines the fate of our criminal justice system nor is ultimately responsible for our situation —but we are all responsible for knowing exactly what the fallout from regressive policies and institutionalized racism looks like in our community and how it affects us as a whole. The problem is neither inevitable nor irreversible. But to chart a different course will take leadership, vision, risk, and ultimately, the will of those in Chatham County saying it can and must be different.”

“We at the Southern Center for Human Rights are so grateful to have the continued opportunity for collaboration with Deep Center through an In Our Backyard grant generously provided by the Vera Institute of Justice,” said Sara Totonchi, Executive Director, Southern Center for Human Rights. “This campaign allows us to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and build momentum for policy reforms aimed at curbing the criminalization of poverty and sentencing practices that exacerbate Chatham County’s mass incarceration epidemic.”

“Vera’s In Our Backyards initiative is building a national movement to end mass criminalization and reverse mass incarceration by focusing on the nation’s smaller cities and rural communities,” said Jasmine Heiss, Campaign Director for Vera’s In Our Backyards. “We are focused on ending the quiet jail boom by decriminalizing poverty and public health issues, centering racial equity, and shifting power and resources so that public safety truly means the safety of everybody.

The funds from the grant can be used to:

(1) make data and knowledge about local incarceration more widely available; (2) change the public narrative about incarceration in local and national media by elevating the human toll of jail, the ways incarceration harms public safety, the financial impact of jails, and the experiences of communities in small cities and rural areas; and (3) build public and governmental will to end mass incarceration locally and statewide, through policy and practice change.

A full list of the other recipients can be found here: www.vera.org/ projects/in-our-backyards/ community-grants