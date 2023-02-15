Deep Center Presents “It’s Time to Call Your Representatives”

Join Deep Center for our State Advocacy Training series on February 15 at 6:30 PM where we will train you on how to advocate at the state level, share what bills we are tracking, and give you the concrete steps you can take to support or oppose these bills.

We’ll give you the tools you need based on your capacity with our state advocacy toolkit, sharable messages on social media, how to write an op-ed in your local paper and how to just plain talk to legislators and get them to give a firm yes or no. We’ll take all questions (we promise, there are no bad ones) and do our best to demystify a process that usually keeps the voice of the people away from the power – because you as a citizen have a ton of power.

The event is free, but registration is mandatory. Register by signing up here: tinyurl.com/4e6a3ct7