Deep Center Partners With Telfair Museums To Host Black Prisms

Deep Center and Telfair Museums present: Black Prisms – Color Bending, an interactive spoken word and audio experience, in partnership with Telfair Museums’ “Legacy of Slavery in Savannah Initiative.” The event will feature local youth artists exploring generational stories and shattering the shackles of the past using the power of light, movement, culture, and the voice.

“This year, our ATAs and youth artists were given the task of designing a show inspired by the “LoS Initiative,” said Marquice Williams, Program Manager. “Calling themselves Black Prisms and taking the legacy of our shared trauma to refract a rainbow of resilience, lived experiences, and cultural knowledge. I believe that each piece they have produced for the showcase resonates with this wisdom.”

“While slavery technically ended more than 150 years ago, its legacy continued through Jim Crow to inequalities we see today,” said Ahmauri Williams-Alford, the Telfair curator who is overseeing the museum’s Legacy of Slavery in Savannah series, “ this unique, community-driven effort is a collaboration with other organizations like the Deep Center to engage Savannahians, artists, and scholars to confront our troubled past as we seek to understand our present.”

Telfair’s Legacy of Slavery in Savannah initiative includes community partnerships, in-person and virtual events, and exhibitions running now through its culmination with a national symposium in October 2022. For more info, visit www.telfair.org/ los/.

The event is slated for Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 6:30 – 8:30pm. Doors open at 5:30pm. Pre registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit www.telfair.org.

For The Deep Center, visit deepcenter.org.