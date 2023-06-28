Dedication Ceremony Held for the International African American Museum in Charleston, SC

This photo was taken backstage with Phylicia Rashad and the McIntosh County Shouters at the Dedication Ceremony for the International African American Museum in Charleston, SC. on June 24, 2023. Front Row (L to R): Carolyn Palmer, Carol Palmer, Erika Jordan, Phylicia Rashad, Vanessa Carter, Carletha Sullivan Back Row (L to R): L.C. Scott, Brenton Jordan, Dennis Wiley, Carla Jordan, Freddie Palmer

Phylicia Rashad was Emcee. Bebe Winans sang the national anthem. American Idol Candace Glover sang Lift Every Voice and Sing.. The Obamas sent a video message. Many other speakers including senators, poets, other VIPs. were in attendance.