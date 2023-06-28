Dedication Ceremony Held for the International African American Museum in Charleston, SC

By Savannah Tribune | on June 28, 2023

 
 

This photo was taken backstage with Phylicia Rashad and the McIntosh County Shouters at the Dedication Ceremony for the International African American Museum in Charleston, SC. on June 24, 2023. Front Row (L to R): Carolyn Palmer, Carol Palmer, Erika Jordan, Phylicia Rashad, Vanessa Carter, Carletha Sullivan Back Row (L to R): L.C. Scott, Brenton Jordan, Dennis Wiley, Carla Jordan, Freddie Palmer

Phylicia Rashad was Emcee. Bebe Winans sang the national anthem. American Idol Candace Glover sang Lift Every Voice and Sing.. The Obamas sent a video message. Many other speakers including senators, poets, other VIPs. were in attendance.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Announces 14th Annual Camp Buddy In Chatham County
City Awarded Federal Grant Funds For Springfield Terrace School Rehabilitation Project
2023 Rev. William Daniels Scholarship Program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.