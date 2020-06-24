Dawn M. Jones Installed As 58th President Of State Bar of Georgia

Attorney Dawn M. Jones, managing member of The Firm of Dawn M. Jones, LLC in Atlanta, was installed as the 58th president of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia on June 13. The Honorable Patsy Y. Porter of the State Court of Fulton County administered the oath of office.

Jones has previously served as secretary and treasurer of the State Bar, as a member of its Executive Committee and, for the past year, as president-elect. She is also a past president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, a past president of Atlanta Legal Aid Society, a past chair of the State Bar of Georgia Advisory Committee on Legislation and a past chair of the State Bar of Georgia Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee for District Five. She has held other leadership roles in local voluntary bar associations and organizations throughout the state and currently serves on several State Bar committees and other law-related boards.

Jones has received numerous honors and awards, including the State Bar of Georgia Commitment to Equality Award (2017), the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service (2017), the Thomas R. Burnside Jr. Excellence in Bar Leadership Award (2014-2015), the Atlanta Bar Association Leadership Award (2012), the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys Barbara A. Harris Award for Service to the Community (2010), and the Gate City Bar Association R. Pruden Herndon Service Award (2010).

Jones’ civil rights and plaintiff-focused personal injury litigation practice seeks just and fair compensation for individuals who have been seriously hurt or killed by someone else’s negligence, specializing in medical negligence, wrongful death, serious motor vehicle collisions, and nursing home abuse and negligence matters, among others. Before starting her own firm, Jones worked as a senior product liability defense attorney at a world-class international law firm based in Atlanta, as an associate general counsel for the Grady Health System, and as an insurance defense associate with the Atlanta office of a national law firm based in Philadelphia.

Jones, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, and a resident of Cobb County, is a graduate of the Georgia State University College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2000. Prior to pursuing her law degree, she worked for 14 years as a critical care registered nurse in various hospital intensive care unit settings. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in critical care nursing/ clinical nurse specialist from Georgetown University. Jones has one fur baby, Jack Jones, and two other fur babies over the rainbow bridge—Meadow Jones and Cleopatra Jones.