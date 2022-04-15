“DAMN LUCKY: One Man’s Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History” Book Release Event

By Savannah Tribune | on April 15, 2022

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is hosting the national release of “DAMN LUCKY: One Man’s Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History”, by author Kevin Maurer on Tuesday, April 19th. This release from St. Martin’s Press is the incredible true story of Eighth Air Force veteran John “Lucky” Luckadoo, who survived 25 missions as a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot in WWII. “Lucky” is a friend of the museum and has been here many times, unfortunately Lucky will not be joining us in person but will dial in via Zoom for this event. St. Martin’s Press has scheduled the April 19th Release Party and Book Signing at the museum, their release is included with this email. The event begins with a reception at 4:30 PM, followed by Kevin Maurer’s presentation at 5:00 PM and book signing to follow.

