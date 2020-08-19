Cy Prince Named General Sales Manager Of WJCL/TV, Savannah and Hilton Head

Cy Prince, Local Sales Manager at WDSU TV, Hearst Television’s NBC affiliate serving the New Orleans, Louisiana television market, has been named General Sales Manager of WJCL-TV, the company’s ABC and MeTV affiliate in the Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina television market.

Prince, whose appointment is effective September 8, 2020, succeeds Devin Horenstein, who was promoted to General Sales Manager at WPBF-TV, Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Cy has played a pivotal role in the success of WDSU’s sales team these past two years,” said Timothy J. Morrissey, President and General Manager of WJCL-TV. “His proven track record, coupled with his extensive sales management background, make him the ideal leader to take the WJCL team to new heights.”

Prince has been Local Sales Manager at WDSU-TV since August of 2018. There he led resultsdriven sales initiatives, maximized multi-platform campaigns for local advertisers and played a key role in the sales team winning the coveted Hearst Tower Award in 2019. Cy brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served in sales leadership positions at Cox Media, Comcast Spotlight, FOX Station Sales and Viacom/CBS Paramount Stations Group.

“I’m honored and excited to join the WJCL ABC 22 team,” said Prince. “I very much look forward to working with a very talented team of professionals and to building on the many successes in recent years.”

Prince is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University with a degree in Telecommunications Management. He also is a graduate of the Hearst Leadership Development Program conducted by Harvard Business Publishing.