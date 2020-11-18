Cuyler Community Improvement Association Grant Sponsors GED Testing

Cuyler Community Improvement Association, Inc. (CCIA) has given a $1,000 scholarship to offset costs for GED testing at Savannah Technical College.

The GED is made up of four tests with a cost of $40 per exam. The CCIA scholarship will support up to 25 students with GED exam fees. In order to be eligible for the scholarship, students must live in Savannah and have a pre-test score indicating their likelihood of passing the exam.

The CCIA has been supporting students with college scholarships for more than four decades. This is the first donation the organization has given to Savannah Technical College Foundation.

“We know a lot of adults didn’t finish high school and want to see them graduate,” CCIA President Rebecca Joiner. “We want them to be able to look back without regrets that they completed high school. We hope this support will encourage them to go onto college.”

This GED Scholarship is such a needed resource in providing the support for students who seek to earn their high school equivalency. “These students, who work tirelessly to obtain this credential, do so amidst severe financial hardships,” said STC Dean of Adult Education Thomas Bullock. “The scholarship allows students to reach many goals, both personally and toward their continuing educational and career pursuits.”

CCIA is a long established 501.c.3 organization in the Savannah Chatham County area whose origins date back to 1979. At that time a group of neighbors took it upon themselves to improve the quality of life for their community. The main tenets of the organization are safety, sanitation, education, historical preservation and being good neighbors. The physical boundaries of Cuyler Community are: the south side of West Anderson Street to the northside of West 37th St.; the westside of MLK, Jr. Blvd. to the eastside of Ogeechee Rd./ Kolloch Sts.

Savannah Tech’s Adult Education Program serves those who need to improve their basic literacy and math skills, improve their oral and written English, practice for the GED® test to attain a high school equivalency degree, and prepare for college. Instructors also help students with science and social studies test preparation for GED® testing. STC teaches adult education classes in the morning, afternoon, evening and online. They are offered in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties with multiple locations in each community.

Adult education classes for GED®-prep are currently free for all U.S. citizens. To register for free GED® classes, call 912.443.5446 or visit www.savannahtech.edu/FreeGEDClasses. For GED® testing information, go to www.ged.com to sign up to take test or go to www.savannahtech.edu/testingcenter to learn more about our testing locations.