CURE to Kick Off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month With Ice Cream Social

CURE Childhood Cancer, a Georgia-based non-profit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, has announced it will hold an Ice Cream Social to spread awareness that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will take place from 4–5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at Sunshine Park and Healing Garden, located next to the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah at Memorial Health, 4700 Waters Ave., Savannah.

Attendees can learn more about research into childhood cancer and other ways to volunteer while enjoying a fun day outside with complimentary Leopold’s Ice Cream.

“CURE wants everyone to know that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and what better way to spread the word in Savannah than throwing an ice cream party for the bravest kids you’ll ever meet? These survivors are so strong and so special, and we appreciate Leopold’s and everyone who supports our cause,” said CURE Vice President of South Georgia Mandy Garola.

Every September, advocacy organizations like CURE, along with healthcare institutions, patients, and families, raise awareness for childhood cancer. The initial idea of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was introduced in 1990 in a presidential proclamation by President George H.W. Bush. On Sept. 26, 2019, the month of September was officially recognized as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Since then, advocacy organizations host events and display gold ribbons to bring attention to childhood cancer and advocate for childhood cancer research. These events bring people together to share stories and push for continued efforts to find new treatments.

Founded in 1975, CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE has dedicated more than $38MM to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. CURE is the only organization funding pediatric cancer research and providing this level of financial and emotional support to local children and families across Georgia and parts of South Carolina.