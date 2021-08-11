CURE September Flag Campaign Supports Children With Cancer

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and CURE Childhood Cancer is making it easy for everyone to share in the fight against childhood cancer by selling flags designed to attach to mailboxes, porches and front doors. The flags are $30 each, featuring a fun design, the CURE logo and the year.

The flags are a simple but meaningful way to shine a light on childhood cancer during September, and CURE hopes to sell 2,075 flags this year to raise $62,000.

“We know that research is the key to achieving significant progress in the fight against childhood cancer,” said Kristin Connor, Executive Director for CURE. “With our gold flag and bow effort we hope to stand in unity with all families fighting this disease by displaying the flags and bows throughout September. All funds raised by the sales will be used to provide critical support to childhood cancer patients and their families and to advance targeted research into better treatments and cures for cancers which affect children.”

Below are some quick facts about CURE and childhood cancer:

• Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death due to disease in children, and incident rates have been on the rise for the last 25 years.

• Since 1980, only four drugs have been approved by the FDA specifically to fight childhood cancer. In the same time frame, hundreds of drugs have been approved to treat cancers in adults.

• CURE Childhood Cancer funds research into the development of targeted therapies that have potential to be at the bedside of children who need them within five years. CURE also provides emergency financial assistance for families suffering hardship as a result of a child’s diagnosis and treatment, counseling, lodging and other support aimed at addressing the critical and urgent needs of patients and their families.

Flags are available for purchase at www.cureflags.org. The flags cannot be shipped, but are available for pick up via a neighborhood captain (list on website) or for individual pick-up and purchase. Online flag presales end on August 20. For information on how to participate in the program after August 20, please e-mail becca@curechildhoodcancer.org.