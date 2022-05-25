Crystal Auguste Helps Inspire Savannah Youth Through Elevate Savannah Outreach Program

A new student outreach organization in Savannah is breaking boundaries and helping students to put their future’s first. That is the goal of Elevate Savannah, a mentorship program that works with underserved youth at A.E. Beach High School.

Elevate Savannah’s executive director, Crystal Auguste, knows from personal experience that most students want to succeed but many just don’t know how.

As a high school student at a Title I school in Orlando, FL, Auguste was selected to join a peer mediation/ non- violence club. Through that club, she visited various elementary schools in the community and was able to talk to younger students about how to make better decisions. “It was from that experience, I learned I can truly make a difference,” Auguste said.

Initially, Auguste thought she would focus her altruistic spirit on a career in nursing, but she soon learned she couldn’t watch people suffer. Instead, through a volunteer position with Florida-based “Every Kid Outreach,” she discovered her passion for youth while mentoring middle school students. From there, Auguste moved on to “Frontline Outreach,” another Florida-based youth program, where she facilitated a college access program for high school students.

“I was exposed to all different kinds of students who wanted to succeed, but they just didn’t have the resources,” Auguste said. “Many of them came from families who, unfortunately, couldn’t paint the picture of success to them, so they didn’t know what was available.”

Inspired to be a youth role model and to help as many students as possible, Auguste went on to pursue a Non-Profit Management Degree at the University of Central Florida. Upon graduation, she began working at Elevate Orlando as a teacher-mentor and worked her way up to program director.

Auguste had worked at Elevate Orlando for eight years when former board member and Savannah native, George Oelschig, suggested launching an Elevate program in his hometown and bringing her onboard as the new program’s Executive Director.

“When this opportunity came up, I jumped right on it,” Auguste said. “I really enjoy non-profit work and giving back to the community in general.” Since its launch in 2019, the Elevate Savannah program has expanded from two small classes at A.E. Beach High School to three classes with 30 students each and the addition of a Little Elevate program for the fifth graders at Hodge Elementary School. Proposals call for an expansion into a program for 8th graders at Derenne Middle School followed by similar programs throughout the city.