Creative Coast Launches eSTEAM Fund

In 2020, despite the pandemic, The Creative Coast was able to reach 290 youth through various programs the organization ran or supported. Programs like the Summer STEAM Coding Camp and GRIT Jr. to name a few. In 2022, The Creative Coast wants to quadruple that number and is seeking community support through the eSTEAM Fund. The eSTEAM Fund is dedicated to cultivating entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics programming for K-12 youth in the region. 100% of the funds raised will go to support local organizations, clubs, camps, and teachers educating Savannah’s youth on entrepreneurship and/or STEAM.

The organizations The Creative Coast has teamed up with for the fund include:

Girls Who Code clubs are meant for girls to join a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models and use computer science to change the world.

Operation One STEM at a Time is a local 501(c)3 non-profit that works to educate, enlighten and empower young women of color to explore and pursue STEM careers. Workshops provide handson, design-thinking, and problem-solving activities for youth to creatively learn about various topics in STEM like circuitry, hydraulics, and more.

Stars School Initiatives is a 501(c)3 non-profit offering in-person, after-school activities for boys and girls in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system. They also offer a summer camp for young African American men called “Growing Into Manhood” that pairs literacy, STEM, and social and emotional learning.

The eSTEAM Fund launched with a goal of raising $5,000 by the start of 2022. If you’d like to learn more or contribute, visit thecreativecoast.org/ esteam.