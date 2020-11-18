CREA Receives Proclamations for Georgia Retired Educators Day

The Chatham Retired Educators Association (CREA) monthly meeting was called to order by President Omie Flournoy on Monday, November 9, 2020. CREA thanks All Veterans for their Service!

A Proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp designated Sunday, November 1, 2020 as Retired Educators Day in Georgia. CREA received Proclamations from: The Savannah City Council, Chatham County Commission, Town of Thunderbolt, City of Pooler, City of Bloomingdale and the Savannah-Chatham

Board of Education, CREA members worshipped via Zoom at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and other churches throughout the city and state!

The next CREA meeting will be held December on 12/14/2020 on Zoom. Login begins at 10:30, and the meeting begins promptly at 11:00 am. If you would like to join us, please contact President Omie Flournoy via email, omiebflournoy@yahoo.com for the Zoom link. We invite all Retirees to join CREA!! Brenda L. Roberts CREA Public Relations