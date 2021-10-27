COVID Testing Site Changes

Beginning Saturday, October 23rd, slight adjustments will be made to Chatham County Health Department COVID-19 testing site operations. The two testing sites will no longer be open every Saturday; instead, the sites will alternate Saturday availability. The weekday schedules are unchanged.

Updated Testing Site Schedules: • Savannah Civic Center, 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue

Monday – Friday,

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. First & third Saturday of the month,

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. • West Chatham County site, Georgia Tech Savannah Campus, 210 Technology Circle

Monday – Friday,

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second & fourth Saturday,

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In the event that there is as fifth Saturday (which happens to be the case this month), no COVID testing will be offered through public health on that day. We will continue to make adjustments based on demand.

All Coastal Health District COVID-19 updates can be found on our webpage, covid19.gachd.org.