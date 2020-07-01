COVID-19 Testing, Health Dept. Operational Schedule Leading Up to July 4th

Health Department clinics, Environmental Health offices, and Coastal Health District offices will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd and remain closed Friday, July 3rd in observance of Independence Day. Clinics and offices will resume normal operations on Monday, July 6th.

There will be no COVID-19 testing events operated by the Coastal Health District July 3-5. However, free testing will still be available by appointment only in Richmond Hill through our partnership with Expercare urgent care clinic. Call 1-912-230-9744 to begin the appointment process. The Coastal Health District will offer several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing the week of June 29th. With the exception of Bryan County, you do not need an appointment for these testing events. Anyone can be tested for free regardless of symptoms.

Please note: The schedule is subject to change. An event may close early or be canceled unexpectedly due to storms or excessive heat. Also, drivethrough lines may close early so that everyone in line can be served before the end of the testing event.