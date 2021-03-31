COVID-19 Testing at Savannah Civic Center Will Shift to Walk-up Service

COVID-19 testing by public health at the Savannah Civic Center will shift from a drive-through model to walk-up testing two days per week.

Beginning March 31st, walk-up testing will be offered every Wednesday and Thursday. Individuals may come on foot or may park in the Civic Center parking lot and walk into the testing site. Drive-through testing will continue to be offered each Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as well as two Saturdays per month.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the Civic Center are not required, but you can pre register for a test at www.covidtestsavannah.com.

There is no out-of-pocket charge for COVID-19 testing at the Civic Center site. Health insurance will be billed for those with insurance, but insurance is not required, and no one will be charged a fee.

A summary of the new testing schedule is included on the second page of this press release. For more information on COVID-19 testing by public health, go to covid19.gachd.org.