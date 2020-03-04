Courageous Conversations “From Victim to Victor”

Hello Savannah! Come join us for an evening of Courageous Conversations as we launch our all new panel discussion addressing hot topics of today. We want to talk to you and have you talk to us! Our goal is have you spend an evening engaging in a panel discussion that is both beneficial and empowering… Our goal is to stimulate and produce Constructive and Courageous Conversations by featuring guests that are captivating, knowledgeable, exciting and talented.

Courageous Conversations, a live panel discussion is held on 3rd Sundays monthly from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

We invite the public to join us on March 15th, 2020, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Dandy Youth Development (DYD) located at 3709 Waters Ave. at 54th St. and be inspired by guests who have overcome insurmountable obstacles and now living a victorious life. Produced by Stellar Productions .