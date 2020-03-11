County Commission Chairman Al Scott Enters the Race for County Tax Commissioner

Al Scott, who is term limited and could not seek re-election as Chairman of the Chatham County Commission, said he decided to enter race after learning of incumbent Tax Commissioner Danny Power’s decision not to seek re-election.

Scott said he was aware of the fact that two other democrats had already qualified when he qualified to run. “But the Tax Commissioner performs a very significant role in County as well as State Government, and it is critically important to have someone in that position who fully understands that”, said Scott. It really is not a political position, but assumes more of a bureaucratic function at the local level, as well as being a State Revenue Agent.

In speaking with connections in the Republican

Party, it was apparent that in learning of Scott’s intention to enter the race simply discouraged Republicans from qualifying and entering the race. Therefore, the May 19th General Primary will determine who will be Chatham County’s next Tax Commissioner.