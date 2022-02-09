Corporate Environments Partners With Junior Achievement on New Savannah Discovery Center

Corporate Environments is partnering with Junior Achievement on its new JA Colonial Group Discovery Center of Savannah. The Discovery Center, located in Savannah, Georgia, is an experiential facility that provides students a handson look at what their futures can hold. This immersive environment will impact 15,000 Coastal Empire students annually in partnership with local companies and school districts.

“It’s this space that’s going to transform the lives of 15,000 middle school students a year throughout the whole coastal Georgia region,” said Camille Russo, Vice President, Marketing, JA of Georgia. “It’s going to transform them by exposing and immersing them in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness, and by allowing them to really experience what it is like to live in the adult world.”

Located in 25,000 square feet of space on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, the Discovery Center includes simulations for JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. Both models bring relevance, authenticity and application into the traditional learning model to energize students about academics and their future careers.

“We are building a mini storefront to showcase DIRTT products and technology, as well as furniture products and services. JA students will be able to use this as part of their educational program,” said Jay Weiland, President of Corporate Environments. “Additionally, Corporate Environments is involved in the furniture procurement for the Discovery Center.”

JA BizTown is an unforgettable experience where students interact with a simulated economy and take on the challenge of running a business. Students discover the intricacies of being an employee and a citizen, while exploring a myriad of opportunities.

A Finance Park is an authentic simulation where students experience their financial futures. Guided by their assigned life situation, students apply knowledge gained in the classroom to make routine budget decisions and build skills to confidently navigate today’s economic environment.

Rule Joy Trammell Rubio Architecture and Interior Design is building out the space. Other corporate partners include South State Bank, Hire Dynamics, United Way of the Coastal Empire, Publix, Thomas & Hutton, Chick-fil-A, Georgia United, Georgia Power, The YMCA, Critz, St. Joseph’s Candler, Savannah Area Realtors, Georgia Southern University, City of Savannah and Enmarket.

Corporate Environments helps clients develop spaces that are efficient, inviting and safe, and is currently focused on providing businesses with functional and agile solutions in response to pandemic-related needs. The team is working with a diverse group of manufacturers to create spaces that provide healthy environments and improve the customer experience. For more information on Corporate Environments, visit www.CorporateEnvironments.com. For more information on Junior Achievement (JA) of Georgia, visit georgia.ja.org.