Converting Opportunity To Wealth In Our Community Pt. 2 At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday May 1, 2021, at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are cordially invited to participate in a virtual forum entitled, “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community: Update Part 2.” Hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) and co-sponsored by Campbell & Sons Funeral Home, Hon. David F. Campbell, Sr., Owner, the forum is designed to delve into the framework of increasing the potential for business and economic development in the area community. Everyone is invited to tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, at 9:30 AM, for the Facebook livestream. Your questions and comments will be welcomed. Keynote presenters will be Fr. Dr. J. Lloyd Angus, Community economic development advocate, investor, and former rector of Savannah’s St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church; Monisha Johnson, owner, MM Johnson CPA, an accounting firm located in Savannah. Johnson is licensed by the State of Georgia, and dedicated to empowering especially Black business owners to be the driving force of Savannah’s economy, building a legacy for generations to come; Richmond S. “Rich” Fergerson, a developer, contractor, and advocate for more opportunities for wealth creation in the African American community; and David F. Campbell, Sr., Owner, Campbell & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Businesswoman and former State Senator Diana Harvey Johnson will moderate the panel and the Open Forum with the public.

Over the last twelve months, due to the shelter-in-place directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Ms. Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “the May 1st forum marks the seventeenth time since March 2020, that the forum has been offered virtually, and at no cost, to the public. She says that “through technology, the HCFS’ Board is continuing to pursue its goal of providing quality community education issues forums providing the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of participants a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.”

Please mark your calendar for the HCFS’ 15th Annual Community Service Appreciation Reception-Luncheon and Washington-Walker Awards Program, to be held virtually, at www.facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah, at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. For more information, please call 912- 927-8425 or 233-0855.