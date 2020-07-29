Converting Opportunity to Wealth In Our Community at the Hungry Club Forum: Part 3

On Saturday, August 1st at 9:30 AM, Savannah Chatham County and the surrounding areas are invited to participate in a virtual forum entitled, “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community: Part 3.” Hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) and co-sponsored by Bishop Willie Ferrell, Pastor, Royal Church of Christ and James W. Riles, Owner, Riles & Associates Financial Services, Inc., the forum is designed to delve into the important framework of increasing the potential for business and economic development in the area community.

Participating on the Blue-Ribbon panel are Mike Roberson, V. P., Savannah Sauce Company; Hon. Bernetta Lanier, Founder, Ivory Bay Community Development Corporation; Gwendolyn A. Lowe, Owner, NxLevel Business Services of Savannah and member, the National Society of Accountants & Government Finance Officers Association; Clinton Edminster, Owner, Starlandia Creative Reclaimed Supply, LLC and Board Member, Chatham Area Transit Authority; and Julius P. Hall, CEO, ATR Consulting, LLC. Everyone is invited to tune in on Saturday, August 1st at 9:30 AM for the Facebook live stream. Your questions and comments will be welcome. View Parts 1 and 2 now on the HCFS’s FB Page.

Over the last four months, due to shelter-inplace directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast and fellowship, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in to facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “through technology, and the support of many in our community, the HCFS has been successful in continuing its premiere and signature format for providing quality community education and issues forums. These forums solicit consensus and solutions and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.” The HCFS’ Board of Directors is pleased to again welcome the public to participate in the HCFS’ community education and issues forum.

Please mark your calendar for Part 3 of “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community,” featuring entrepreneurs and practitioners on Saturday, August 1st at 9:30 AM. For more information, please call 912- 927-8425 or 233- 0855.